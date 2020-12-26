Published: 2:17 PM December 26, 2020

A teenage burglar who preyed on a vulnerable man has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Sullivan Lee, 19, visited the man, who is in his 60s and in poor health, on November 20 after he had advertised chickens for sale.

Lee spent an hour at the house in Mildenhall Road, Fordham, but left without buying any.

Later that day, while the man was in his back garden speaking with another potential buyer, Lee returned and smashed his way into the house through a downstairs window.

He stole £600 in cash, jewellery of sentimental value, a pair of binoculars and cigarettes.

When the victim discovered he had been burgled he phoned police, who identified Lee as responsible through CCTV images at the property.

Six days later he was arrested in Schole Road, Willingham.

On December 23 at Cambridge Crown Court, Lee, of Leicester Road, Market Harborough, was jailed after pleading guilty to burglary.

DC Zoe Patten, who investigated, said: “Lee posed as a potential customer to gain the man’s trust and to scout his home.

“It was a callous crime which left a vulnerable man nervous in his own home but I hope the sentencing provides some closure for him and reassurance for the public.”

