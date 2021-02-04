News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Knife-carrying teen caught with cash and drugs tried to jump from window

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:38 AM February 4, 2021   
The 17-year-old attempted to jump from a window after being caught with cash, suspected crack and heroin and a large hunting knife.

A knife-carrying teenager who was caught with over £1,000 in cash and suspected crack and heroin attempted to flee police by jumping out of a window.  

The 17-year-old was “surround by cash” when police raided a flat they were inside – officers also found around £1,000 of suspected drugs and a large knife.  

Police caught him as he was attempting to jump from window of the home in the King Hedges area of Cambridge on Tuesday (February 2).  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Cambridge City North Neighbourhood Team were patrolling the Kings Hedges area in response to recent reports of drug dealing. 

“After spotting a known drug user scurrying from their address, officers stopped the female and carried out a search, discovering cash and drugs.  

“The female was keen we didn’t go to her flat, and after forcing entry, it soon became apparent why. 

“A 17-year-old child was found inside as he attempted to jump from a window.  

“He was surrounded by over £1,100 in cash and was concealing approximately £1,000 of suspected Crack and Heroin and a large hunting knife. 

“Both parties were taken to Parkside on suspicion of Being Concerned in the Supply of Class A Drugs. The investigation is ongoing and appropriate safeguarding referrals have been made for both.” 

