Police cordon off high street One Stop shop in Sutton after robbery

Harry Rutter

Published: 8:23 AM February 23, 2022
There was a robbery at One Stop in Sutton High Street last night.

Police have cordoned off a Cambridgeshire high street One Stop shop after a reported robbery last night.  

The convenience store on Sutton High Street near Ely is closed while police investigate a robbery which took place yesterday night. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 8.52pm last night (February 22) to reports of a robbery at a shop in High Street, Sutton.  

“Police attended but the suspects had left the scene on their arrival.  

“An investigation has begun and anyone with any information should contact police via web-chat or on 101 quoting incident 426 of February 22.” 

