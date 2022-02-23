There was a robbery at One Stop in Sutton High Street last night. - Credit: Google Maps

Police have cordoned off a Cambridgeshire high street One Stop shop after a reported robbery last night.

The convenience store on Sutton High Street near Ely is closed while police investigate a robbery which took place yesterday night.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 8.52pm last night (February 22) to reports of a robbery at a shop in High Street, Sutton.

“Police attended but the suspects had left the scene on their arrival.

“An investigation has begun and anyone with any information should contact police via web-chat or on 101 quoting incident 426 of February 22.”

