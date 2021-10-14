News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Police pursuit of suspected hare coursers ends in success

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:05 PM October 14, 2021    Updated: 4:06 PM October 14, 2021
Suspected hare coursers caught in Waterbeach

Police were called to Long Drove, Waterbeach to reports of hare coursing before the three men made off on foot. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Three men were stopped in their tracks after an on-foot police pursuit following reports of hare coursing. 

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team were called to Long Drove, Waterbeach at around 2pm on Wednesday, October 13. 

“Officers attended and pursued a blue Freelander, where the occupants abandoned the vehicle and made off on foot in Landbeach,” a police spokesperson said. 

The driver, a 48-year-old man from Cambridge, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, failing to stop and criminal damage. 

Land Rover Freelander in Waterbeach

Rural Crime Action Team officers attended and pursued a blue Land Rover Freelander, before the men made off on foot in Landbeach. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The two other men who were in the vehicle, aged 19 and 34, were issued with eastern region community protection warnings. 

Dogs were also seized at the scene. 

Earlier this month, photographs of hare coursing in action in Cambridgeshire were caught on camera near the Cambridge Services off the A14. 

One police officer told our photographer at the scene that the hare coursers were “an absolute menace”. 

