Published: 4:05 PM October 14, 2021 Updated: 4:06 PM October 14, 2021

Three men were stopped in their tracks after an on-foot police pursuit following reports of hare coursing.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team were called to Long Drove, Waterbeach at around 2pm on Wednesday, October 13.

“Officers attended and pursued a blue Freelander, where the occupants abandoned the vehicle and made off on foot in Landbeach,” a police spokesperson said.

The driver, a 48-year-old man from Cambridge, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, failing to stop and criminal damage.

The two other men who were in the vehicle, aged 19 and 34, were issued with eastern region community protection warnings.

Dogs were also seized at the scene.

Earlier this month, photographs of hare coursing in action in Cambridgeshire were caught on camera near the Cambridge Services off the A14.

One police officer told our photographer at the scene that the hare coursers were “an absolute menace”.