A 66-year-old suspected drink-driver was spotted ‘swerving across the road’ before being stopped by an off-duty police officer near Ely.

The officer watched as the suspect's black Kia car swerved dangerously on the B1382 Ely Road towards Prickwillow on Sunday (April 24).

Blowing more than 3.5 times the legal alcohol limit during a roadside breath test, the driver has since been charged with drink driving.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Even when our officers are off duty, they are on duty!

“On Sunday afternoon an officer was out with his family when he spotted a black Kia swerving across Ely Road towards Prickwillow.

“The vehicle came to a sudden stop so the officer pulled up beside him and identified himself as a police officer.

“Suspecting he’d been drink driving, we called it in and the man blew 125 at the roadside – more than 3.5 times the legal limit!

“The 66-year-old man has since been charged with drink driving and will appear in court next month.

“You can report a drink driver, anonymously, 24 hours a day, on 0800 032 0845.”