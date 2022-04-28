News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Suspected drink-driver, 66, caught by off-duty police officer near Ely

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:03 PM April 28, 2022
Updated: 12:18 PM April 28, 2022
A 66-year-old suspected drink-driver was caught on Ely Road towards Prickwillow.

A 66-year-old suspected drink-driver was caught on Ely Road towards Prickwillow. - Credit: Google Maps

A 66-year-old suspected drink-driver was spotted ‘swerving across the road’ before being stopped by an off-duty police officer near Ely.  

The officer watched as the suspect's black Kia car swerved dangerously on the B1382 Ely Road towards Prickwillow on Sunday (April 24).  

Blowing more than 3.5 times the legal alcohol limit during a roadside breath test, the driver has since been charged with drink driving.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Even when our officers are off duty, they are on duty! 

“On Sunday afternoon an officer was out with his family when he spotted a black Kia swerving across Ely Road towards Prickwillow. 

“The vehicle came to a sudden stop so the officer pulled up beside him and identified himself as a police officer. 

“Suspecting he’d been drink driving, we called it in and the man blew 125 at the roadside – more than 3.5 times the legal limit!  

Most Read

  1. 1 £2,900 raised in memory of 23-year-old who died in A142 crash
  2. 2 Police tip-off helps catch woman in city drugs hotspot
  3. 3 Threat to Lazy Otter suddenly becomes real
  1. 4 Cash stolen from ATM during BP garage ram raid in Waterbeach
  2. 5 'She was my companion' - owner pays tribute to popular village horse Maggie
  3. 6 Ruth Neave: Who is Rikki Neave's mum and where is she now?
  4. 7 Look inside this £1.4m 1980s mansion complete with stables in Soham
  5. 8 Police issue e-scooter warning after rider stopped on High Street
  6. 9 American military aircraft has in-flight emergency off coast
  7. 10 Covid pandemic helps remanufacturer to best growth in 76 years

“The 66-year-old man has since been charged with drink driving and will appear in court next month. 

“You can report a drink driver, anonymously, 24 hours a day, on 0800 032 0845.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

Don't Miss

Gothic House, Cottenham, which was subject of enforcement action four years ago

South Cambridgeshire District Council

'Bubble wrap' Gothic House an eyesore say villagers

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Sandy outside CLS Asian Street Food in Soham

Food and Drink

Family hope flavours of eastern Asia spurs success at new takeaway

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The Fountain's beer garden now has 320 additional plants surrounding the seating area following the £800 makeover.

Summer

Pub’s ‘award-winning’ beer garden ready for summer after £800 makeover

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
This bin at Soham Recreation Ground was set alight on April 20 after hot burning 'BBQ' ashes were placed straight into it.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

‘BBQ’ sets bin alight causing £600 worth of damage

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon