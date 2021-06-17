Published: 5:03 PM June 17, 2021

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit stopped the group of suspected criminals on the A14 at Stow Cum Quay. - Credit: Twitter/roadpoliceBCH

Police used “tactical contact” to bring a group of suspected criminals to a stop after they drove the wrong way up a slip road, into oncoming traffic, on the A14.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit slammed into the silver Saab after it made a U-turn on the eastbound slip road at Stow Cum Quay.

All three occupants made off on foot but were soon caught and are now in custody at Parkside for offences in Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.

Cambs - vehicle on false plates involved in multiple offences across Cambs&Suffolk. Vehicle sighted a police vehicle on #A14 and u-turned the wrong way up the slip road. Tactical contact made to stop vehicle so no other road users were at risk. 3 in custody #TeamDNorth pic.twitter.com/uXyevM5yTC — BCH Road Policing Unit (@roadpoliceBCH) June 17, 2021

“We’d rather damage a police vehicle in a controlled manner than risk the subject vehicle going head on with a member of the public, possibly resulting in serious injury/fatality,” said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police.

“By U-turning up the slip road the driver has already shown themselves willing to take very high risks!

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft and perverting the course of justice and two men, aged 22 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of theft.