The Neighbourhood Watch Network has launched a campaign aimed at bystanders in Cambridgeshire to encourage those to ask a victim of street harassment if they are okay when safe to do so. - Credit: PA

Residents who may have seen street harassment in Cambridgeshire are being urged to help stamp out the issue.

The Neighbourhood Watch Network has launched a campaign aimed at bystanders, to encourage those to ask the victim if they are okay when safe to do so.

“The campaign encourages those who see someone being harassed in public to ask the victim if they are okay when they feel safe doing so,” said a Neighbourhood Watch spokesperson.

“Those three little words let them know that they stand by them and that street harassment is never okay.”

Street harassment is unwanted behaviour in public areas such as streets, public transport, shopping centres, pubs, clubs, concerts, sports games and parks.

Examples of this type of harassment include but not limited to:

unsolicited sexualised or offensive comments or gestures;

unwanted whistling or honking;

indecent exposure;

stalking or being followed;

intrusive staring;

unwanted touching;

being insulted or shouted at;

feeling physically threatened.

As well as asking about a victim, it is hoped bystanders can have a better impact in trying to change the culture around street harassment.

“By asking ‘Are you okay?’, we become active bystanders and send the message that harassment is not okay,” Deborah Waller, head of communications and digital at Neighbourhood Watch, said.

“There are further actions that people can take, but our campaign focuses on the simplest step everyone can take.”

In a Neighbourhood Watch Crime and Community Survey last year, over a third of those that had experienced a crime in the past 12 months had been harassed, threatened, or verbally abused in the street.

And through this campaign, it is thought the culture around street harassment can change.

“Witnessing street harassment and not safely intervening sends the message to those experiencing it that it’s okay and society normalises it,” added the Neighbourhood Watch spokesperson.

“Ongoing acceptance of street harassment contributes to a toxic culture; we want to change this.”

For more information on the campaign, visit: https://www.ourwatch.org.uk/areyouokay.

If you have felt or feel unsafe in public places, you can share your concerns to Cambridgeshire Police’s StreetSafe service.

For more details, go to: https://www.cambs.police.uk/notices/street-safe/street-safe/.