Men arrested as suspected burglars' escape mission is thwarted

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:02 PM April 25, 2022
Updated: 3:05 PM April 25, 2022
Stolen pipework recovered in Swaffham Prior

A large amount of stolen pipework was recovered by police in Swaffham Prior as two men were arrested. - Credit: Facebook/Policing East Cambridgeshire

Two men were arrested after a large amount of stolen pipework was recovered in an East Cambridgeshire village. 

Police officers were called to a burglary at a farm in Swaffham Prior just before 10.30pm on Sunday, April 24. 

However, the suspects had launched an escape. 

Writing on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The drivers of the van and a flat bed truck were seen quickly escaping by us.” 

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit were called to help catch the suspects, who they say went separate ways after seeing police. 

But despite the two drivers trying to escape, a van was stopped close by. 

The police spokesperson added: “A van was stopped nearby, the large amount of stolen pipework was recovered and two men aged 18 and 21 were arrested.” 

At least one other person is believed to be involved. 

If you saw anything in relation to the burglary in Swaffham Prior, you can contact Cambridgeshire Police online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/ quoting crime reference number 35/28591/22. 

