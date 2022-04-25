Men arrested as suspected burglars' escape mission is thwarted
- Credit: Facebook/Policing East Cambridgeshire
Two men were arrested after a large amount of stolen pipework was recovered in an East Cambridgeshire village.
Police officers were called to a burglary at a farm in Swaffham Prior just before 10.30pm on Sunday, April 24.
However, the suspects had launched an escape.
Writing on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The drivers of the van and a flat bed truck were seen quickly escaping by us.”
The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit were called to help catch the suspects, who they say went separate ways after seeing police.
But despite the two drivers trying to escape, a van was stopped close by.
The police spokesperson added: “A van was stopped nearby, the large amount of stolen pipework was recovered and two men aged 18 and 21 were arrested.”
Most Read
- 1 34-bed care home plea to help solve staffing crisis
- 2 Romano-British burial site unearthed in Fen town
- 3 'Bubble wrap' Gothic House an eyesore say villagers
- 4 Cambridge's famous 'singing bin man' stars on Britain's Got Talent
- 5 £1m plus wind turbine ablaze in the Fens
- 6 Soham Carnival and heavy horse show back this weekend for 69th year
- 7 'Huge inspiration' Daisy honoured for efforts with Platinum Jubilee invite
- 8 15th Century semi-detached house with 'abundance in character' up for sale
- 9 ‘The Murder of Rikki Neave: The Mother's Story’ to air on Channel 5
- 10 Archive material of half-Japanese British war time airman at Ely auction
At least one other person is believed to be involved.
If you saw anything in relation to the burglary in Swaffham Prior, you can contact Cambridgeshire Police online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/ quoting crime reference number 35/28591/22.