A large amount of stolen pipework was recovered by police in Swaffham Prior as two men were arrested. - Credit: Facebook/Policing East Cambridgeshire

Two men were arrested after a large amount of stolen pipework was recovered in an East Cambridgeshire village.

Police officers were called to a burglary at a farm in Swaffham Prior just before 10.30pm on Sunday, April 24.

However, the suspects had launched an escape.

Writing on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The drivers of the van and a flat bed truck were seen quickly escaping by us.”

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit were called to help catch the suspects, who they say went separate ways after seeing police.

Burglary reported at a farm, Swaffham Prior, Cambs. Two vehicles sighted making off at speed by @EastCambsCops

Located by RP51 and on seeing police they go separate ways. One van located and 2 males arrested nearby.

Large amount of stolen piping recovered #teamwork

351830 pic.twitter.com/83nTI22kQW — BCH Road Policing Unit (@roadpoliceBCH) April 25, 2022

But despite the two drivers trying to escape, a van was stopped close by.

The police spokesperson added: “A van was stopped nearby, the large amount of stolen pipework was recovered and two men aged 18 and 21 were arrested.”

At least one other person is believed to be involved.

If you saw anything in relation to the burglary in Swaffham Prior, you can contact Cambridgeshire Police online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/ quoting crime reference number 35/28591/22.