Cops complete a Christmas miracle after finding stolen dog
For one dog, they now have a Christmas worth looking forward to after being found in a Cambridgeshire village.
Officers from Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team found the stolen spaniel, named Peregrine, in Willingham today (Monday).
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “What’s better than getting your stolen dog back? Getting it back for Christmas!”
As well as the pre-Christmas miracle of finding the stolen spaniel, many took to social media to congratulate them on their find.
One said: “Well done; so glad it will be back with its rightful owners.”
Another wrote that “there will be one happy family; bet the owners are over the moon.”
The police spokesperson added: “They also recovered a stolen road roller and seized a small truck.
"A 46-year-old man has been arrested and taken to custody in Cambridge. He has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle."