News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Updated

Cops complete a Christmas miracle after finding stolen dog

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:04 PM December 13, 2021
Updated: 3:32 PM December 13, 2021
Cambridgeshire Police retrieve stolen dog in Willingham

Rural crime officers found a stolen dog as well as a road roller (right) in Willingham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

For one dog, they now have a Christmas worth looking forward to after being found in a Cambridgeshire village. 

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team found the stolen spaniel, named Peregrine, in Willingham today (Monday).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “What’s better than getting your stolen dog back? Getting it back for Christmas!” 

As well as the pre-Christmas miracle of finding the stolen spaniel, many took to social media to congratulate them on their find. 

Stolen dog found by rural Cambridgeshire officers in Willingham

A stolen dog was found by Cambridgeshire Police in Willingham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

One said: “Well done; so glad it will be back with its rightful owners.” 

Another wrote that “there will be one happy family; bet the owners are over the moon.” 

Stolen roller found in Willingham near Cambridge

Cambridgeshire Police also recovered a stolen road roller and seized a truck in Willingham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cambridgeshire Police seize a truck in Willingham near Cambridge

Cambridgeshire Police also recovered a stolen road roller and seized a truck in Willingham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The police spokesperson added: “They also recovered a stolen road roller and seized a small truck.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies in crash near Ely
  2. 2 Passenger train stops at Soham station for first time in 56 years
  3. 3 Van becomes latest vehicle to strike Ely’s ‘most bashed bridge’
  1. 4 Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead
  2. 5 £3.40 off peak day return Soham to Ely from December
  3. 6 Cops complete a Christmas miracle after finding stolen dog
  4. 7 Bikers’ ‘very pleased’ with Christmas fair turnout
  5. 8 Dealer stabbed and killed father-of-five after 4am drugs row
  6. 9 Fish and chip shop village victory
  7. 10 Alleged shoplifter caught out by CCTV in furniture shop

"A 46-year-old man has been arrested and taken to custody in Cambridge. He has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A fire and roof collapse at The Chequers pub in Pampisford, Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cambridgeshire pub destroyed by fire overnight

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
East Cambs Council refused the occupancy restriction being lifted for 2 Hope Hall Cottages, Brinkley Road, Dullingham. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Council decision could force couple from their home

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Marcus Baker, 40, of no fixed abode, has been jailed for 8 weeks

Cambs Live News

Thief will spend Christmas in prison after breaching court order

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Eileen Milner wins approval for CAPCA top job

Government clearance needed for £200,000 year role for Eileen

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon