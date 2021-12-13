Updated

Rural crime officers found a stolen dog as well as a road roller (right) in Willingham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

For one dog, they now have a Christmas worth looking forward to after being found in a Cambridgeshire village.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team found the stolen spaniel, named Peregrine, in Willingham today (Monday).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “What’s better than getting your stolen dog back? Getting it back for Christmas!”

As well as the pre-Christmas miracle of finding the stolen spaniel, many took to social media to congratulate them on their find.

A stolen dog was found by Cambridgeshire Police in Willingham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

One said: “Well done; so glad it will be back with its rightful owners.”

Another wrote that “there will be one happy family; bet the owners are over the moon.”

Cambridgeshire Police also recovered a stolen road roller and seized a truck in Willingham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cambridgeshire Police also recovered a stolen road roller and seized a truck in Willingham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The police spokesperson added: “They also recovered a stolen road roller and seized a small truck.

"A 46-year-old man has been arrested and taken to custody in Cambridge. He has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle."