Two stolen caravans were found and recovered by police officers at the Smithy Fen travellers' site in Cottenham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Two stolen caravans will return to the hands of their original owners thanks to rural crime officers.

Members of Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team with the South Cambs neighbourhood policing team (NPT) headed to Cottenham on November 29 to arrest a suspect.

“The RCAT headed to Cottenham for an arrest attempt with assistance from South Cambs NPT,” a police spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately, the suspect wasn’t home.

“However, we found two stolen caravans on Smithy Fen caravan site at 11.30am.”

Some residents took to social media to ask about the condition of the caravans.

One wondered “what state they were in to be returned” while another thought “someone just abandoned the caravans there”.

The caravans, a Bailey Pegasus and a Swift Sprite, were found by police and have since been recovered.

The police spokesperson added: “The caravans have been recovered and arrangements have been made for two happy owners to collect.”