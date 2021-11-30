Stolen caravans discovered on village site to relief of owners
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Two stolen caravans will return to the hands of their original owners thanks to rural crime officers.
Members of Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team with the South Cambs neighbourhood policing team (NPT) headed to Cottenham on November 29 to arrest a suspect.
“The RCAT headed to Cottenham for an arrest attempt with assistance from South Cambs NPT,” a police spokesperson said.
“Unfortunately, the suspect wasn’t home.
“However, we found two stolen caravans on Smithy Fen caravan site at 11.30am.”
Some residents took to social media to ask about the condition of the caravans.
One wondered “what state they were in to be returned” while another thought “someone just abandoned the caravans there”.
Most Read
- 1 East Cambs Council bins green waste collections for seven weeks
- 2 OPINION: Soham Station fiasco about to come to a conclusion, or is it?
- 3 Pedestrian killed crossing road
- 4 'White van man' crashes into rail bridge
- 5 Check before you travel ahead of major upgrade, commuters warned
- 6 1,800 enjoy free Christmas day out at Ely’s ‘hidden gem’
- 7 Branch president left pleasantly surprised thanks to freemasons
- 8 Prison for 'lavish lifestyle' drug dealer who hid £18k cash in sock drawer
- 9 Michaela’s horrific ordeal: ‘My partner threatened to slit my throat and bury me alive’
- 10 Table tennis trio stretch winning run with dominant display
The caravans, a Bailey Pegasus and a Swift Sprite, were found by police and have since been recovered.
The police spokesperson added: “The caravans have been recovered and arrangements have been made for two happy owners to collect.”