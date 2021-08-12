Stolen caravan pursuit pays off for cops
Published: 10:32 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 10:52 AM August 12, 2021
Police officers helped retrieve a stolen caravan in under two hours last night.
The Sterling Europa caravan, which was stolen in Wicken, was tracked down in Cottenham yesterday (Wednesday).
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “The caravan was reported as stolen at 8.39pm and was stolen from Wicken.
“We found the caravan at 10.12pm after it was tracked in Cottenham.
“It shows how valuable trackers can be.”
The spokesperson said it is unclear how many people were involved in the theft and no arrests have been made.
