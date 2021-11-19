Police stop stolen Audi within 2 hours
- Credit: Cambs Police
A major operation that included the use of a drone helped police to recover a stolen Audi S4 within two hours.
The car was stolen in a ‘keyless theft’ but recovered after police swooped following an intensive search.
“One happy owner,” Cambridgeshire police tweeted after the car was stopped.
Police did not give details of where the Audi was stopped but a photo released by the force shows the stolen car boxed in by at least three police cars.
Cambridgeshire Police tweeted: “Officers recovered this Audi in Cambridge last night within two hours of it being stolen using keyless entry.
“Great work by officers from our Rural Crime Action Team, including the use of a drone, our Road Policing Unit and other teams.”
Police say forensic enquiries continue.
They also urged anyone with a keyless car to consider the advice they offer on their website.
Click here
