Stinger used by police to stop stolen car
Published: 6:32 PM December 21, 2021
- Credit: Cambs Police
Police converged on a village in the early hours of Saturday and used a stinger to stop a stolen car.
“We were made away of a stolen vehicle travelling into East Cambs in the early hours of Saturday morning,” said a police spokesperson.
“Alongside our road policing colleagues we carried out a planned stinger operation in Stretham.”
Two men aged 17 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a car.
Both have been bailed to return to a police station next month.