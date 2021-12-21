News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Stinger used by police to stop stolen car

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 6:32 PM December 21, 2021
Police used a stinger to bring this stolen car to a halt in Stretham.

Police converged on a village in the early hours of Saturday and used a stinger to stop a stolen car. 

“We were made away of a stolen vehicle travelling into East Cambs in the early hours of Saturday morning,” said a police spokesperson. 

“Alongside our road policing colleagues we carried out a planned stinger operation in Stretham.” 

Two men aged 17 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a car. 

Both have been bailed to return to a police station next month. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Stretham News

