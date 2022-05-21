When Stephen Cody (pictured) was found, he drove his car at police officers in Queen Anne Terrace car park, Cambridge - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A "despicable" sex offender took a car without permission and drove it at police in a Cambridge car park.

Stephen Cody, of no fixed abode in Cambridgeshire, was arrested on May 22, 2021, when he took a car without consent the previous day and drove it from Suffolk to Cambridge.

A jury at Cambridge Crown Court found him guilty of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, which he denied.

Jurors also found him guilty of two counts of sexual assault, two counts of battery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a knife in a public place, and affray.

At a previous hearing, he pleaded guilty to two more counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in respect of a police officer and one count of dangerous driving.

Cody, aged 37, was jailed for nine years and six months at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday, May 18.

Cody took a car without permission in Suffolk on May 21 last year.

At approximately 12.20pm the following day, officers in Cambridgeshire located the vehicle in Queen Anne Terrace multi-storey, near Parker's Piece.

When officers arrived, Cody deliberately drove the car towards officers on numerous occasions.

Two officers were injured, including one who needed surgery to their hand.

Cody was arrested the same day.

Two police officers from Cambridgeshire were injured when Cody drove his car at them in the Queen Anne Terrace multi-storey - Credit: Google Earth

Detective Constable Teresa England, who investigated on behalf of Suffolk Constabulary, said Cody carried out his offences in the Hadleigh area, near Ipswich, and Cambridge.

DC England said: "The violence Stephen Cody displayed towards his victims of these numerous offences is nothing short of shocking and despicable.

"His actions have had a considerable impact on his victims and I am grateful that justice has been served.

"Assaults on emergency workers will not be tolerated and the length of his sentence is a clear reflection that the courts support this position.

"This investigation reflects a considerable level of team work across two Constabularies to ensure Cody did not escape justice and I would like to thank their absolute determination to get this result for the victims."

As well as nine-and-a-half years in prison, Cody must also serve an extended license period of four years - bringing the total sentence to 13 years.