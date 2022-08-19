Nicolas Betson, 49, was sentenced to nine months in prison on August 12 at Peterborough Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A stalker repeatedly turned up at his ex-partner's house and sent vile, abusive and threatening messages, leaving her afraid to go out.

Nicholas Betson, 49, began a relationship with the victim in August last year but she ended it in November after finding him controlling and obsessive.

An attempt to rekindle the relationship failed and in January, she ended it again after Betson turned up to her house when she was not answering the phone to him.

He was banging on her door and shouting through her letterbox, accusing her of cheating on him.

That evening, the victim found him waiting in her garden and told him to stay away and stop contacting her.

The following day, the victim awoke to find more messages from Betson, saying he wanted to end his life and he could not live without her.

After finding him outside her house in his car, the victim escaped to a neighbour's house but he continued to call and message her.

She told him to stop all contact but the messages continued.

In one of them, Betson blamed the victim, saying that if her phone wasn’t on silent, the messages would not continue to be sent.

A few days later, he was told once again to stop all contact and she blocked his phone number.

However, Betson got a new mobile number and began persistently sending her “anonymous”, extremely threatening and abusive messages.

He would frequently claim he was watching her and was she was doing and threatened to turn up and harm her.

He threatened to cut her arms and legs, made veiled death-threats and often told her she should go and kill herself.

These messages were constant over the course of several weeks.

Last Friday at Peterborough Crown Court, Betson, of Church Lane, Papworth Everard, was sentenced to nine months in prison and given a 10-year restraining order after pleading guilty to stalking involving fear of violence.

DC Ali Kent said: “Betson’s behaviour was incredibly frightening for the victim and reached a point where she was frightened to leave her house.

“He used vile and extremely offensive language to demean and terrify her.

“I am pleased he is now behind bars and has a restraining order so she can go about her life without fear or harassment.”