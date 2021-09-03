Updated

Published: 1:13 PM September 3, 2021 Updated: 2:18 PM September 3, 2021

George Stevenson, 31, subjected the woman to repeated unwanted behaviour and abuse after their year-long relationship ended in February.

A stalker who threatened to kill his "terrified" ex-partner has been jailed.

George Stevenson, 31, subjected the woman to repeated unwanted behaviour and abuse after their year-long relationship ended in February.

On 13 April, he was reported to police after a string of threatening and intimidating incidents throughout the day.

He began by calling the victim multiple times on different social media platforms. Knowing the victim was too terrified to hang up, Stevenson made her stay on the line for a prolonged period of time while making threats to kill and harm her.

Stevenson then left work and turned up uninvited at her home in Cambridge at about 1pm. While still on the phone he taunted her from outside before banging on her front door and shouting.

He eventually left the woman’s home but continued to call and verbally abuse her.

At about 8.30pm, Stevenson once again returned to the victim’s home uninvited, this time breaking into her garden.

The woman went to the back window and found Stevenson standing outside, banging on the window and attempting to get in through the back door.

When he realised the victim had called 999, he tried to drive off but was quickly stopped and arrested by officers.

The woman told officers about the emotional abuse she had endured, including Stevenson putting her down and isolating her from her family.

Stevenson, of Blacksmiths Close, Babraham, admitted harassment, intimidating behaviour, and stalking.

He was sentenced to three years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (2 September).

DC Sam Payne said: “This was a shocking case of harassment and it was saddening to hear the intimidation and coercion inflicted upon the victim.

“There is absolutely no place for abuse of this kind and I commend the victim for her courage in reporting it.

“I hope the sentencing brings the her some measure of comfort and closure and highlights how seriously harassment is taken by both police and the courts.”

Anyone who is suffering from stalking is urged to reach out for support and report it. More information and advice can be found on the police website.