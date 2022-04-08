Speedwatch groups recorded details of speeding vehicles in Witchford and Sutton on April 7. - Credit: POLICE

Speedwatch groups were out and about in East Cambridgeshire yesterday (April 7) to record details of speeding vehicles across the county.

In the sunshine and showers, the group recorded the details of the vehicles they spotted speeding in both Witchford and Sutton.

Whilst recording the details, the group were visited in both locations by watch coordination officer Amanda Large and casualty reduction officer PC Jon Morris.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Speedwatch is a national initiative where members of local communities, with our support and supervision, record details of speeding vehicles using the approved detection devices.”

Registered keepers of vehicles found to be breaking the speed limit during speed watches are contacted by letter.

The letter explains the potential risks and consequences of their dangerous behaviour.

The spokesperson added: “Repeat offenders receive a visit from the local officers and could face criminal prosecution.”

