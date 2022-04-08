News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Speedwatch groups visit East Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:00 PM April 8, 2022
Speedwatch groups recorded details of speeding vehicles in Witchford and Sutton on April 7.

Speedwatch groups recorded details of speeding vehicles in Witchford and Sutton on April 7. - Credit: POLICE

Speedwatch groups were out and about in East Cambridgeshire yesterday (April 7) to record details of speeding vehicles across the county. 

In the sunshine and showers, the group recorded the details of the vehicles they spotted speeding in both Witchford and Sutton. 

Whilst recording the details, the group were visited in both locations by watch coordination officer Amanda Large and casualty reduction officer PC Jon Morris. 

Speedwatch groups recorded details of speeding vehicles in Witchford and Sutton on April 7.

Speedwatch groups recorded details of speeding vehicles in Witchford and Sutton on April 7. - Credit: POLICE

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Speedwatch is a national initiative where members of local communities, with our support and supervision, record details of speeding vehicles using the approved detection devices.” 

Registered keepers of vehicles found to be breaking the speed limit during speed watches are contacted by letter. 

The letter explains the potential risks and consequences of their dangerous behaviour. 

The spokesperson added: “Repeat offenders receive a visit from the local officers and could face criminal prosecution.” 

Speedwatch groups recorded details of speeding vehicles in Witchford and Sutton on April 7.

Speedwatch groups recorded details of speeding vehicles in Witchford and Sutton on April 7. - Credit: POLICE

Speedwatch groups recorded details of speeding vehicles in Witchford and Sutton on April 7.

Speedwatch groups recorded details of speeding vehicles in Witchford and Sutton on April 7. - Credit: POLICE


Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

Don't Miss

Jake Roberts will be forced to close (or move) from Second Drove, Little Downham

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Mechanic forced to move or close his business on a dictionary technicality

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Seven streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery across Cambridgeshire in March 2022. 

Postcode Lottery

Seven streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Ely Markets' 'Foodie Friday' launch event on April 15 will include food such as Greek gyros, wood-fired pizza and salads.

Food and Drink

‘We’re really excited’ - Ely Markets launches new ‘Foodie Friday’ event

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
CornerCopia Pink Room in Soham High Street

Shop Local | Updated

Expansion comes early to shop that only opened last November

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon