Thieves steal mobile coffee shop’s pink branded power generator
- Credit: Facebook / Silver Oak Coffee
A small family-run mobile coffee shop is asking for the public’s help after their pink branded generator was stolen by thieves.
Silver Oak Coffee uses the generator to provide mobile hot drinks at markets in Ely and Stamford in Lincolnshire – but are now unable to do so.
A spokesperson said: “Our generator has been stolen today. It’s pink, with our logo on it. If you see or have any information, please call Susanne at +44 7983 452630!
“Thank you all for being so supportive! We will let you know if there's any update, but if you find out anything, please find us on any of these pages or the phone number in the post.
“The event will not stop us from doing Stamford Market. However, we can only provide coffee beans and a great company so please don't hesitate and come and say hi!”
You may also want to watch:
Silver Oak Coffee is a micro roastery based in north Cambridgeshire and describe themselves as “a small team with a huge enthusiasm for coffee”.
Most Read
- 1 Health and safety forces urgent demolition of Mepal Outdoor Centre
- 2 Man called 999 nineteen times in 20 days to abuse and threaten call handlers
- 3 Shed set alight in evening blaze
- 4 Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March
- 5 Kirk, 18, has university course paid for thanks to farming bursary
- 6 Footballer 'in no place to help myself' describes painful road to recovery
- 7 Crusaders hope bold plans can revolutionise women's game
- 8 Staff tackle 1,000-mile trek in bid to boost pupils' chances
- 9 Councillors decide Mayor is no angel as they ban him from running pub