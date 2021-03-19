Published: 4:31 PM March 19, 2021

Silver Oak Coffee has launched an online appeal for information after their pink branded generator was stolen. - Credit: Facebook / Silver Oak Coffee

A small family-run mobile coffee shop is asking for the public’s help after their pink branded generator was stolen by thieves.

Silver Oak Coffee uses the generator to provide mobile hot drinks at markets in Ely and Stamford in Lincolnshire – but are now unable to do so.

A spokesperson said: “Our generator has been stolen today. It’s pink, with our logo on it. If you see or have any information, please call Susanne at +44 7983 452630!

“Thank you all for being so supportive! We will let you know if there's any update, but if you find out anything, please find us on any of these pages or the phone number in the post.

“The event will not stop us from doing Stamford Market. However, we can only provide coffee beans and a great company so please don't hesitate and come and say hi!”

You may also want to watch:

Silver Oak Coffee is a micro roastery based in north Cambridgeshire and describe themselves as “a small team with a huge enthusiasm for coffee”.