Published: 5:17 PM April 6, 2021

Fake money, cannabis, a knife and a shotgun were found by police at Drew Archer-Loader’s home in Vinter Terrace, Cambridge. Cambs Cops - Credit: Cambs Cops

A police drugs bust at a suspected dealer’s Cambridgeshire home led to the discovery of fake bank notes, cannabis, a knife and a shotgun.

Officers carried out the warrant on December 18 at Drew Archer-Loader’s home in Vinter Terrace, Cambridge, after suspecting he was dealing drugs.

While searching his home, officers found the shotgun hidden in his kitchen, the counterfeit money, the knife and the class B drugs.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (March 31), the 31-year-old was sentenced to five years and four months in prison.

He previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, possession of counterfeit currency and possession of cannabis.

Detective Constable Karolina Olszewska, who investigated, said: “Tackling serious street-based violence and ridding Cambridgeshire’s streets of weapons like this is a priority for the force.

“Weapons and crime often go hand in hand and the sentence given to Archer-Loader shows just how seriously the court takes these incidents.”

For more information on knife and gun crime and to report any concerns, visit the force’s dedicated web page here: https://bit.ly/3fKYWyq