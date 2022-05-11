News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Shoplifter jailed and banned from shops he targeted

John Elworthy

Published: 12:12 PM May 11, 2022
Leroy Meads, jailed shoplifter

Leroy Meads, a shoplifter jailed and also banned, on release, from entering two Co-ops in Littleport. - Credit: Cambs Police

Two local Co-ops hope for a temporary respite after a persistent shoplifter was jailed.  

Magistrates also imposed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on Leroy Meads.  

Which means that when Meads, 32, is released he is banned from entering either of the two Co-operative stores. 

Meads, 32, of no fixed abode, was given the CBO at Cambridge magistrates’ court on May 6. 

Meads was also jailed for 56 days after pleading guilty to shop theft and breaching a suspended sentence for further offences of shoplifting and criminal damage. 

PC Lucy Holderness, who investigated, said: “Meads is a prolific thief with a number of thefts against his name. 

“We hope this order will provide some respite to businesses and any breaches of the Criminal Behaviour Order will be dealt with robustly.” 

The CBO is available on conviction for any criminal offence in any criminal court. The order is aimed at tackling the most serious and persistent offenders where their behaviour has brought them before a criminal court. 

CBOs replaced the Anti-social Behaviour Order (ASBO) 

