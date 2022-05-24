News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Shoplifter barred from every M&S and Sainsbury's in Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 2:54 PM May 24, 2022
Blake Healy, 25, of Willow Walk, Cambridge, is banned from all Sainsbury's and M&S shops in the county

Blake Healy, 25, of Willow Walk in Cambridge, is banned from all Sainsbury's and M&S shops in the county - Credit: Charlotte Bond/PA/Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A shoplifter is banned from every single Sainsbury's and M&S store in Cambridgeshire.

Blake Healy, 25, received a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, May 24).

A neighbourhood police officer from Cambridge, where Healy lives, described the shoplifter as a "prolific" thief.

The Criminal Behaviour Order bars Healy from entering all Marks and Spencer stores and all Sainsbury's branches in the county.

Blake Healy, 25, of Willow Walk in Cambridge

Blake Healy, 25, of Willow Walk in Cambridge, is banned from all Sainsbury's and M&S shops in the county - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Earlier this year, in January, Healy appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

The shoplifter, of Willow Walk in Cambridge, was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of theft and an assault.

PC Leigh Brown, of the Cambridge neighbourhood policing team, said: "Healy is a prolific thief with a number of thefts against his name.

"Shoplifting can have a huge impact on both businesses and those who work for them.

"It often comes hand in hand with other crimes including criminal damage and violence."

