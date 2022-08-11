Jury deliberates in trial of driver accused of causing baby’s death
- Credit: PA
Jurors have started their deliberations in the trial of a driver accused of causing the death of a five-month-old baby.
Shelagh Robertson, 75, was driving home from a shopping trip on January 22 last year when she turned into the path of an oncoming van on the A10 at Waterbeach forcing it onto the pavement.
The van hit Rachael Thorold and baby Louis, who was being pushed in a pram by her, killing Louis and throwing Rachael into the air, causing serious injuries.
Robertson, of Stables Yard, Waterbeach, denies causing the infant’s death by careless driving and is now on trial.
The defence team argue that she is not guilty by reason of insanity as she had undiagnosed dementia at the time.
James Leonard, defending, told the trial it was “obvious” Robertson’s driving “fell below the standard of a reasonable and competent driver”.
But he said that Robertson was “ill-equipped to negotiate” the junction due to her dementia and she was unaware of this as she was undiagnosed at the time.
Most Read
- 1 Salesman Stephen who 'has a smile every day' marks 45 years at firm
- 2 'Why not have two stations?' - Villagers air their views on £37m rail project
- 3 ‘It went excellently’ - annual classic car show returns to city
- 4 Farmer ‘feeling low’ due to increasingly difficult working conditions
- 5 Jury deliberates in trial of driver accused of causing baby’s death
- 6 Football club hosting 12-hour non-stop charity kickathon this weekend
- 7 Police officer speaks out after violent assault left bleed on brain
- 8 Arson causes fire to rip through derelict building
- 9 Jury to go out in trial of driver accused of causing toddler's death
- 10 Man taken to hospital after falling in city centre
Prosecutor David Mathhew said in his closing speech: “There’s no doubt here that Shelagh Robertson is suffering from a form of dementia and was suffering from it in January 2021.”
But he raised the question of “where on the slope of dementia Shelagh Robertson was in January 2021”.
The judge, Mark Bishop, told jurors that to return a special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity, they must be satisfied on the balance of probabilities.
Robertson had dementia at the time and either did not know what she was doing or did not know that what she was doing was wrong.
He said that this “doesn't include a momentary failure to concentrate”.
The judge told jurors, as he sent them out to begin their deliberations this morning (August 11): “You are under no pressure of time to reach your decision.”
The trial, which is in its fourth day, continues.