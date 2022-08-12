Updated

Shelagh Robertson, 75, from Waterbeach, has been found not guilty of causing the death of five-month-old Louis Thorold. - Credit: PA / Thorold Family

A driver accused of causing the death of a five-month-old baby has today (August 12) been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Cambridge Crown Court heard that jurors found Shelagh Robertson’s undiagnosed dementia had affected her driving.

The 75-year-old was driving home from a shopping trip on January 22 last year when she turned into the path of an oncoming van on the A10 at Waterbeach forcing it onto the pavement.

The van hit Rachael Thorold and baby Louis, who was being pushed in the pram by her, killing Louis and throwing Rachael into the air, causing serious injuries.

The judge, Mark Bishop, told jurors that if they were satisfied on the balance of probabilities that Robertson had dementia at the time and either did not know what she was doing or did not know that what she was doing was wrong, they could return a special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Rachael Thorold with her son Louis, who was killed when a van mounted a pavement on the A10 in Waterbeach on January 22, 2021 - Credit: Thorold Family/PA Media PA Media

The parents of baby Louis, Chris and Rachael Thorold shared a statement this afternoon on The Louis Thorold Foundation website.

The couple set up the website following their son’s death to campaign to reduce infant pedestrian road deaths in the United Kingdom to zero.

In part of the post, it read: “Louis was the sweetest, happiest, joyful and most beautiful baby.

“Louis had his future and all his potential stolen. A life sentence for us, his family, our community, and everyone who hears this story.”

Later on in the statement, it read: “We must now look forward. Louis wouldn’t want us to be sad or give up.

“Louis will live on. His legacy, that one day no one will have to deal with the death of a child on Britain’s roads.

“Please, if you are in any doubt of your ability, don’t get in the car.

“If you have any doubts about your parents, relatives or love ones’ ability to drive then please talk to them.

“The consequences are serious, real, and they last forever; having a simple conversation can literally save someone’s life.”

The statement ended with the couple thanking everyone who has supported them so far.

“We know our little Louis would be proud of us all,” it read.

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, from the road policing unit, said: “This was an extremely tragic and sad incident and our deepest condolences go out to Louis’ family.

“We carried out a thorough and exhaustive inquiry, however, regardless of the verdict nothing will ever bring Louis back and his family will have to live with that for the rest of their lives.”

Sergeant Dollard said it is however a “stark reminder” of how important it is for anyone who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle to be “competent” and “capable of driving safely”.

“I would urge anyone who is concerned about a family member or friend and their ability to drive to speak up, discuss your concerns with your loved one or alternatively speak to you GP who can submit their concerns to the DVLA.

“Alternatively, report it to the police or visit GOV.UK - Drivers Medical for further guidance.”