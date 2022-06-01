Rachael Thorold with her son Louis, who was killed when a van mounted a pavement on the A10 in Waterbeach on January 22, 2021 - Credit: Thorold Family/PA Media

A 74-year-old woman has denied causing the death of Louis Thorold, a baby boy, in Waterbeach.

Shelagh Robertson was charged with causing the death of five-month-old Louis by dangerous driving after an A10 crash on January 22 last year.

Robertson, of Stables Yard in Waterbeach, pleaded not guilty to her single charge at Cambridge Crown Court today (Wednesday, June 1).

Shelagh Robertson, from Waterbeach, arrives at Cambridge Crown Court charged with causing death by careless driving - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Chris and Rachael Thorold (right), parents of baby Louis, arriving at Cambridge Crown Court - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

She is said to have been driving a Mazda 2 car at the A10 junction with Car Dyke Road, when she was involved in a crash with a van.

Rachael Thorold and her baby Louis, who was in a pram, were caught in the crash. Mrs Thorold suffered serious injuries in the incident.

After making her not guilty plea, His Honour Judge Bishop released Robertson on bail until August 8, when her trial is due to begin.