News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Shelagh Robertson denies causing the death of baby Louis in Waterbeach

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 2:17 PM June 1, 2022
Rachael Thorold with her son Louis, who was killed when a van mounted a pavement on the A10 in Waterbeach on January 22, 2021

Rachael Thorold with her son Louis, who was killed when a van mounted a pavement on the A10 in Waterbeach on January 22, 2021 - Credit: Thorold Family/PA Media

A 74-year-old woman has denied causing the death of Louis Thorold, a baby boy, in Waterbeach.

Shelagh Robertson was charged with causing the death of five-month-old Louis by dangerous driving after an A10 crash on January 22 last year.

Robertson, of Stables Yard in Waterbeach, pleaded not guilty to her single charge at Cambridge Crown Court today (Wednesday, June 1).

Shelagh Robertson, from Waterbeach, arrives at Cambridge Crown Court charged with causing death by careless driving

Shelagh Robertson, from Waterbeach, arrives at Cambridge Crown Court charged with causing death by careless driving - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Chris and Rachael Thorold (right), parents of baby Louis, arriving at Cambridge Crown Court

Chris and Rachael Thorold (right), parents of baby Louis, arriving at Cambridge Crown Court - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

She is said to have been driving a Mazda 2 car at the A10 junction with Car Dyke Road, when she was involved in a crash with a van.

Rachael Thorold and her baby Louis, who was in a pram, were caught in the crash. Mrs Thorold suffered serious injuries in the incident.

After making her not guilty plea, His Honour Judge Bishop released Robertson on bail until August 8, when her trial is due to begin.

Cambridge Crown Court
Waterbeach News

Don't Miss

Log cabin planning query, Ely

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Back garden log cabin needs permission says council

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Anchor in Burwell will be closing its doors by August

Greene King

‘It’s sadly coming to a natural end’ - restaurant to close its doors by...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Change of use to cafe, pub and guest house for the Anchor at Sutton Gault

East Cambridgeshire District Council

21st century agreement on future of 17th century pub

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Pupil at Rainbow Preschool in Ely

Education News

Preschool 'special in people's hearts' to close after more than 30 years

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon