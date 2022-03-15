Shaun Holland jailed for more than six years for robbing and burgling a string of vulnerable elderly victims. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A man who robbed and burgled a string of vulnerable victims - including a partially-sighted 79-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman in her own home - has been jailed for more than six years.

Over a three-week period in September last year (2021), Shaun Holland robbed one person, burgled a home, stole two handbags and a bike.

The 35-year-old’s spree started on September 8 when he targeted a partially-sighted 79-year-old man who was walking along Vinery Road.

He robbed him by pulling his wallet from his trouser pocket causing him to fall over and cut his face and hands.

On September 13, he snatched a handbag from the trolley of an 88-year-old woman in Histon Road.

Five days later (September 18) he stole a satchel from an 83-year-old woman who was sat on a bench by the river bank.

He was chased by a member of the public and then police and discarded the bag before making off on a bike he had stolen from Corona Road.

A 92-year-old woman from Cherry Hinton Road was his next victim on September 22 when he broke into her home and crept into her bedroom, while she was in the house, to steal cash and a handbag from her bedroom.

Two days later (September 24) he then attempted to rob a bike from a woman on Pool Way and assaulted a police officer.

Holland was captured on CCTV in the area at the times the offences were happening and could either be seen holding the stolen items or matched the descriptions given by officers and the victims.

When he was arrested he was also wearing clothing that had been seen in the images.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday March 10, Holland, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

This was after previously pleading guilty to robbery, burglary, two counts of theft, theft of a bike, assaulting an emergency worker and attempted robbery.

Detective Constable Henry Longhurst, from the Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “Holland is a serial offender with previous convictions for robbery and burglary.

“He targets elderly and vulnerable people, violating their homes and personal space for his personal gain.

"The streets of Cambridgeshire are now safer with him behind bars.”