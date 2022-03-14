Violence and sexual offences was the most prevalent crime to be committed in East Cambridgeshire in the last three years. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Violence and sexual offences was the most prevalent crime to be committed in East Cambridgeshire in the last three years.

Figures from national policing website, Police.uk, found 4,955 violence and sexual crimes were committed in the district between March 2019 and January 2022.

The next most prominent crime over this period was anti-social behaviour, where 2,916 offences were recorded.

In the latest monthly figures, which are for January 2022, 37.7 per cent of all crimes committed in East Cambs related to violence and sexual offences.

There was also a rise in the total number of crimes for January this year, increasing to 416 from 372 in December 2021 and 396 the month before.

However, the latest three-month period found a drop in offences in the district.

Between October and December 2021, there were 1,136 crimes committed, the lowest figure recorded in three years since April to June 2019.

Cambridgeshire Police have been contacted for comment.