Mihai Dobre (pictured), 29, was shot dead in Paston, Peterborough on April 13. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A second man has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Paston on April 13.

Christopher Pycroft, 39, of Crabtree, Peterborough was charged yesterday (August 2) with murder and conspiracy to rob.

He appeared virtually at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody and is appearing at Cambridge Crown Court today (August 3).

Police were called at 12:34am on April 13 with reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and 29-year-old Mihai Dobre, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, was taken to hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 8:03pm the same day.

Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, was charged with murder in possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence in April.