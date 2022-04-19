Over 130 people used Sarah’s Law in last year, reveal police
- Credit: POLICE
More than 130 people have applied for information from Cambridgeshire Police through Sarah’s Law in the last year.
The law was introduced after the abduction and murder of eight-year-old Sarah Payne in 2000 by convicted paedophile Roy Whiting.
Sarah was taken less than five miles from the sex offender’s home.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Sarah’s Law allows anyone to apply for disclosure information on behalf of a child to find out if an adult, who has access to that child, poses a risk to them.”
In 2008, Cambridgeshire Constabulary were one of four police forces in the UK to take part in a year-long pilot of Sarah’s Law.
During that time, almost 600 inquiries across the four forces led to 315 applications for more information.
21 disclosures were made about registered child sex offenders through the pilot.
Anyone such as parents, carers, guardians, friends and neighbours can apply for disclosure information.
More information on Sarah’s Law can be found online.