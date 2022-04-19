News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Over 130 people used Sarah’s Law in last year, reveal police

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:00 PM April 19, 2022
Over 50 people came forward to Cambridgeshire Police in the last six months through Sarah's Law

Over 130 people came forward to Cambridgeshire Police in the last year through Sarah's Law, set up after the abduction and murder of Sarah Payne (pictured). - Credit: POLICE

More than 130 people have applied for information from Cambridgeshire Police through Sarah’s Law in the last year. 

The law was introduced after the abduction and murder of eight-year-old Sarah Payne in 2000 by convicted paedophile Roy Whiting. 

Sarah was taken less than five miles from the sex offender’s home. 

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Sarah’s Law allows anyone to apply for disclosure information on behalf of a child to find out if an adult, who has access to that child, poses a risk to them.” 

In 2008, Cambridgeshire Constabulary were one of four police forces in the UK to take part in a year-long pilot of Sarah’s Law.  

During that time, almost 600 inquiries across the four forces led to 315 applications for more information.

21 disclosures were made about registered child sex offenders through the pilot. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist aged in his 20s killed in crash on A142
  2. 2 ‘Life threatening threats, extortion’ as travellers wreak havoc
  3. 3 Another motorcyclist involved in serious crash on A142 in Soham
  1. 4 Four injured in A142 Ely Road three vehicle crash
  2. 5 Film crew to produce TV advert for LloydsPharmacy near Ely
  3. 6 Village road to close again despite latest upgrade
  4. 7 Ely goes for an 'all things bright and beautiful' look
  5. 8 Maundy Money, jam factory, baby's death and Mepal missiles
  6. 9 Just Stop Oil fuel protests 'suspended until April 25'
  7. 10 Cottenham pub still open after garden fire

Anyone such as parents, carers, guardians, friends and neighbours can apply for disclosure information. 

More information on Sarah’s Law can be found online. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Dunstan Street fence that planners say must go

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Inspector rules fence 'particularly intrusive' and must come down

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A police incident has closed the A14 eastbound at Cambridge, with queues in both directions

Cambs Live News | Updated

Recap: A14 closed at Cambridge due to 'police incident'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
13-year-old Tyler Rayner launched TJs Washes at his home in Mepal on March 12.

Gallery

Entrepreneur Tyler, 13, ‘extremely happy’ with new car washing business

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
It's thought that Oliver Cromwell was elected Thomas Parsons Charity governor on the site of the Ely property.

Hot Properties | Gallery

Take a look inside this £695k Grade II-listed former pub in Ely

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon