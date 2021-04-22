News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Jail and criminal behaviour order for woman who spat at police officer

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:25 AM April 22, 2021   
Rosanna Sichali has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for spitting at a police officer

Rosanna Sichali has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for spitting at a police officer, despite "hard work to divert her from reoffending". - Credit: POLICE

A woman who spat at a police officer - despite "hard work to divert her from reoffending" - has been handed a 15-week prison sentence and Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Rosanna Sichali, 47, of Histon Road, Cambridge, was given the two-year CBO at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday April 16 following the incident in June last year and more recent anti-social behaviour.

The CBO states she must not enter Cambridge within the boundary of Hills Road, Gonville Place, Mill Road, Coleridge Road and Cherry Hinton Road.

PC Jamie Tumber said: “The city neighbourhood team have worked hard with a number of agencies including the city council to support Rosanna and divert her away from offending.

"Unfortunately, her most recent behaviour has left us with no option but to refer her to the courts.

“We will continue to work with Rosanna to ensure she is offered the support she needs.

“Anyone who sees her breaching her CBO should report it to police who will deal with it robustly.”

Sichali was sentenced to 15 weeks in prison on April 6 after previously pleading guilty to using threatening behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress and assaulting an emergency worker.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridge News

