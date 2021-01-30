In the nick of time, police stop £750 payment to rogue traders
- Credit: Cambs Police
Swift police intervention enabled an elderly pensioner to cancel a £750 payment to rogue traders for cutting down two “tiny trees”.
Police said they responded quickly after a neighbour of the victim phoned them.
“He was concerned that their elderly neighbour had been targeted by rogue traders,” said a police spokesperson.
“When officers arrived, they discovered the neighbour had been charged £750 to cut down these two tiny trees “Officers didn’t believe this was an honest and fair price.”
The spokesperson added: “Thankfully the payments were cancelled just in time and appropriate safeguarding put in place.
You may also want to watch:
“Rogue traders could strike anywhere, so please look out for elderly and vulnerable people and report anything suspicious to police.”
The post has been widely shared across all Cambridgeshire Police Facebook groups although the incident happened in the south of the county.
Most Read
- 1 Major operation to rescue driver who ignored flood warning sign
- 2 Sainsbury's worker 'abused and reduced to tears' after denying couple entry
- 3 Fire is out at Murfitts tyre recycling plant in Lakenheath
- 4 Soham FC to be one of six new Covid rapid test centres
- 5 Parents praise school for ‘impressive’ home learning during lockdown
- 6 People power brings about changes to £800,000 roundabout scheme
- 7 In a roundabout way, leader believes right decision made on Ely crossing
- 8 Dangerous driving charge for man after B1040 minibus crash that left three dead
- 9 Retired GP's death 'avoidable' if cause of severe chest pain was 'more thoroughly investigated'
- 10 Tributes paid to school matron who died from Covid-19
One retired tree surgeon that he felt £200 would have been a fair price.
Another resident told police they had recently been “cold-visited” by a landscaper in Ely who had pointed out an overhanging tree.
“It did feel dodgy at the time, but I thought maybe was just keen for business.”