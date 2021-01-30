Published: 6:00 PM January 30, 2021 Updated: 6:05 PM January 30, 2021

Cambridgeshire police officers were quickly on the scene after being alerted to a rogue trader wanting £750 to cut down two "tiny trees" - Credit: Cambs Police

Swift police intervention enabled an elderly pensioner to cancel a £750 payment to rogue traders for cutting down two “tiny trees”.

Police said they responded quickly after a neighbour of the victim phoned them.

“He was concerned that their elderly neighbour had been targeted by rogue traders,” said a police spokesperson.

“When officers arrived, they discovered the neighbour had been charged £750 to cut down these two tiny trees “Officers didn’t believe this was an honest and fair price.”

The spokesperson added: “Thankfully the payments were cancelled just in time and appropriate safeguarding put in place.

“Rogue traders could strike anywhere, so please look out for elderly and vulnerable people and report anything suspicious to police.”

The post has been widely shared across all Cambridgeshire Police Facebook groups although the incident happened in the south of the county.

One retired tree surgeon that he felt £200 would have been a fair price.

Another resident told police they had recently been “cold-visited” by a landscaper in Ely who had pointed out an overhanging tree.

“It did feel dodgy at the time, but I thought maybe was just keen for business.”