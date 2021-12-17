Robert Busby led police on a dangerous five-minute pursuit in Cambridge, narrowly missing cyclists and other motorists. - Credit: POLICE

A man led police on a dangerous five-minute pursuit across Cambridge, narrowly missing cyclists and other motorists while driving at speeds of 80mph in 20mph zones.

Police signalled for Robert Busby to pull over in his black Vauxhall Astra on the afternoon of February 21, 2021, on Coldham's Lane.

He initially began to slow and pull over to the left-hand side of the carriageway before making off onto Perne Road and Cherry Hinton Road at speeds of 80mph in 20mph zones.

Busby led police onto Limekiln Road, down towards Babraham Road onto the Addenbrooke’s Hospital site before coming to a stop on Discovery Drive.

The 52-year-old attempted to make off on foot but was stopped and arrested.

At Peterborough Crown Court, Busby, of Abberley Wood, Great Shelford, was sentenced to a year in prison after previously pleading guilty to dangerous driving, drug driving and driving without insurance.

When sentencing Busby, Judge Michael Procter described his driving as ‘an astonishgly dangerous piece of driving’ with ‘ludicrously high speeds’.

He said: “There were no injuries or collisions but if other road users hadn’t taken action there would have been.

“It was a prolonged piece of bad driving involving deliberate disregard for the rules of the road and safety of others involving vastly excessive speed all while his licence was revoked on medical grounds and he had no insurance.”

PC Tim Everett said: “Busby showed a complete disregard for the safety of road users that day.

"Not to mention himself and his passenger.

“His driving was completely erratic taking speeds of 80mph on busy roads.

"He narrowly missed other cars and bikes and was lucky not to cause a serious, or even fatal, collision.”