Have you seen Harry Gibson? He's wanted by police
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A man wanted for assault and criminal damage could still be in in the Lakenheath and Feltwell area.
Norfolk Police have re-appealed for help to trace 29-year-old Harry Gibson.
Gibson, of Albert Rolph Drive in Lakenheath, is wanted in connection with offences in Norfolk including assault and criminal damage.
Gibson is described as white, about 5ft 8 of slim build with blue eyes and light brown hair. He has tattoos on his neck and wears glasses.
Gibson may be in the Enfield area of London but also frequents Feltwell and Lakenheath as well as other London areas.
Anyone who may have seen Gibson or has information about his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.
Norfolk Police first issued an appeal to trace the 29-year-old on February 14, but they are still hunting for his whereabouts.
The appeal was renewed in March but to no avail.