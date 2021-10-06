News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Rapist jailed for four years over historic sexual abuse

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:28 AM October 6, 2021   
Damien Perry jailed after admitting to raping and sexually abusing a girl for at least three years

Damien Perry jailed after admitting to raping and sexually abusing a girl for at least three years. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man who admitted raping and sexually abusing a girl for at least three years has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Damien Perry, 24, was interviewed in June last year after allegations were made of historical sexual abuse against the girl.

Officers were told how the victim was repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted by Perry between 2011 and 2014.

Perry, of South Cambridgeshire, was aged between 14 and 17 when the offences took place.

He admitted four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault at Peterborough Crown Court on July 23.

You may also want to watch:

On Friday October 1, he was jailed, placed on the Sex Offenders Register and handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order at Cambridge Crown Court.

DC Susan Brown said: “The victim has shown enormous amounts of courage and I would like to thank her for continuing to support the investigation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Corkers plan to restore factory to former glory
  2. 2 Museum hails 'very successful' annual ploughing match
  3. 3 Ely hand clinic treats patients closer to home
  1. 4 Magpas air ambulance base approved despite noise concerns
  2. 5 Driver flees as crash leaves cyclist in her 60s hospitalised
  3. 6 Medieval to modern: 800-year-old church set for £950k transformation
  4. 7 Man attempted to stab passer-by after argument with mum
  5. 8 Family pay tribute to grandfather, 60, killed in A1 motorcycle crash
  6. 9 Lewis Herbert steps down as Cambridge City Council leader
  7. 10 Jail for burglar who threatened landlord with screwdriver

“Child abuse in any form is unacceptable, regardless of when it happened. We take all reports of sexual abuse seriously and will investigate them thoroughly to bring offenders to justice.”

For information and advice about historical sexual abuse please visit our website.

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused, or anyone wanting to report historical abuse should contact police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report, if a child is in immediate danger always call 999.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A 24-year-old man from Ely has received over 20 PCN parking notices from NCP parking after parking in Ely station

Man receives 20 parking fines despite 'paying online each time'

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Boat blaze Ely

Cambs Live | Video

Watch the moment firefighters tackle riverside boat blaze

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Caught in the act: Hare courser in Cambridgeshire  

Cambs Live | Exclusive

Caught on camera a hare courser in action – warning these photos may...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire Collection

Teddy boys in Soham, war memorials at Doddington, stackers and thatchers...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon