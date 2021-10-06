Published: 10:28 AM October 6, 2021

Damien Perry jailed after admitting to raping and sexually abusing a girl for at least three years. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man who admitted raping and sexually abusing a girl for at least three years has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Damien Perry, 24, was interviewed in June last year after allegations were made of historical sexual abuse against the girl.

Officers were told how the victim was repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted by Perry between 2011 and 2014.

Perry, of South Cambridgeshire, was aged between 14 and 17 when the offences took place.

He admitted four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault at Peterborough Crown Court on July 23.

On Friday October 1, he was jailed, placed on the Sex Offenders Register and handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order at Cambridge Crown Court.

DC Susan Brown said: “The victim has shown enormous amounts of courage and I would like to thank her for continuing to support the investigation.

“Child abuse in any form is unacceptable, regardless of when it happened. We take all reports of sexual abuse seriously and will investigate them thoroughly to bring offenders to justice.”

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused, or anyone wanting to report historical abuse should contact police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report, if a child is in immediate danger always call 999.