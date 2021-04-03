Published: 3:40 PM April 3, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM April 3, 2021

A village Co-op that underwent a £525,000 refurbishment last year, was hit by raiders overnight and a cash machine stolen.

Ram raiders left behind a trail of damage at the Co-op in High Street, Cottenham, during the 2am attack.

Cllr Tim Wotherspoon in Cottenham a week ago with police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston (left). They met local residents to discuss recent concerns over policing in the village, - Credit: Buzz Associates Limited

One nearby resident said they heard “lots of noise” and the sound of what seemed like a petrol saw and sledge hammers.

The store, that employs 18 full and part time staff, remained closed today following the robbery.

Police said the ram raiders fled in a truck that was found later abandoned and on fire in Rampton Road, Cottenham.

You may also want to watch:

No arrests have been made.

Cottenham Co-op pictured after ram raiders stole the cash machine in a 2am raid. - Credit: Jerry Griffiths

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/19384/21 or visit contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111

Forensic teams are at the scene looking for clues to bring the culprits to justice.

One resident said: “The shutters to the Co-op were cut, doors forced open and the cash machine was dragged by pick-up truck out of the shop and along the high street.

“Noisy, unbelievable and pretty shocking.”

Local councillor Tim Wotherspoon said he was “as appalled as everyone else” by the ram raid.

He said: “Even before this latest incident I had been referring reports of some of the things that the staff - and indeed customers - occasionally encounter to one of the candidates for Police and Crime Commissioner.”

Cllr Wotherspoon said he had met with the Conservative candidate, Darryl Preston, “to speak to some of those affected by recent incidents”.