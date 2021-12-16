Cambridge shoplifter Liam Marshall has been sent back to prison after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol. - Credit: POLICE

A "prolific thief" who is banned from most shops in Cambridge has been sent back to prison after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol.

Liam Marshall, 32, of no fixed abode, was caught on CCTV stealing alcohol worth £133 from Tesco in Cheddars Lane on November 5.

He was then seen again stealing £380 of alcohol from the same store on December 8 and arrested.

At Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday December 9, Marshall was sentenced to 38 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of theft.

Marshall was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in May last year (2020) preventing him from entering any Boots, Next, Co-Op, TK Maxx or B&M store in Cambridge.

He’s also banned from the Grafton Centre, Grand Arcade, Lion Yard and Beehive Centre and any shops or retail premises within.

PC Peter Lloyd said: “Marshall is a prolific thief whose offending is causing misery to businesses and their staff.”