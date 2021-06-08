Published: 11:59 AM June 8, 2021 Updated: 12:41 PM June 8, 2021

Jailed Stuart Driver, 47, has been told he will serve another three-and-a-half years in prison on top of his current sentence. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A ‘prolific burglar’ currently in prison has been told he will serve another three-and-a-half years for his crimes.

Stuart Driver, 47, targeted seven homes, including one in Cottenham, during a burglary spree between July 2 and August 14, 2018.

There, he forced open a bathroom window and stole jewellery.

He also stole cash, bank cards, a laptop, documents and silverware from homes in Cambridge, Bedfordshire and Norfolk.

CCTV and dashcam footage revealed Driver at the scene of the crimes on a motorbike and he was arrested on August 14. Stolen items were also recovered from his house.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Sergeant James Rabbett, who investigated Driver’s crimes, said: “Driver is a prolific burglar who had no remorse for the victims and refused to engage with police...

“...we were determined to bring him to justice.

“He would often use garden tools to break into homes so I would urge people to ensure their sheds and outbuildings are properly secure as well."

In March 2019, Driver was jailed for three-and-a-half years after being found guilty of six burglaries that took place on August 13 and 14, 2018.

Last Wednesday (June 2), Driver, of Thomas Road, Fulbourn was jailed for a further three-and-a-half years at Peterborough Crown Court after admitting seven charges of burglary and two of handling stolen goods at an earlier hearing.

He is serving his current sentence and when completed, his second will commence.

Advice on how to best protect your home from burglars can be found on Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website.