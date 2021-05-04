Published: 3:24 PM May 4, 2021 Updated: 2:38 PM June 1, 2021

Timothy Stone-Parker of Clay Way, Ely was jailed for six-and-a-half years in 2018 for his involvement in more than 200 burglaries over an 11-month period. He went missing from an open prison but was found in Littleport, where one of his crimes had been committed. - Credit: Cambs Police

An Ely man who absconded from an open prison was jailed for an extra eight months.

Timothy Stone-Parker of Clay Way, was jailed for six-and-a-half years in 2018 for his involvement in more than 200 burglaries over an 11-month period.

Stone-Parker was serving his sentence at Hollesley Bay prison, Woodbridge, when he was reported missing at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

He was arrested in Littleport on Wednesday, April 28 and, following his appearance in court on April 29, he was remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court.

Stone-Parker, of HMP Hollesley Bay, Suffolk, pleaded guilty to escaping lawful custody at Cambridge Crown Court on May 27 when he was jailed for eight months.

He was returned to prison to serve the rest of his six-and-a-half-year sentence for burglary. It is not known which prison he will serve out the rest of his term.

Detective Constable Henry Longhurst, who investigated, said: “Stone-Parker’s escape act has landed him back behind bars for even longer.

“I hope this shows we will not give up until we catch our criminals and put them back where they belong.”





Stone-Parker, of HMP Hollesley Bay, Suffolk, pleaded guilty to escaping lawful custody at Cambridge Crown Court on May 27 and was jailed for eight months. - Credit: Cambs Cops

Half of the crimes committed by Stone-Parker were in Cambridgeshire, many in East Cambridgeshire, and a garage was used in Wisbech to dismantle stolen cars to sell on or to export.

Police estimate the gang cost victims in excess of £2 million.

The gang would mask their faces using balaclavas and smash or force open doors or windows in broad daylight.

They would steal specific items, mainly high-powered BMWs and Audis, firearms, cash and jewellery, all of which they could dispose of through contacts.

Stolen vehicles were put on false plates and left in residential parking areas before being used to commit further crimes.

Most were raids on homes, although commercial premises and ATMs, including several in East Cambs, were also targeted.

Norfolk suffered a similar number of burglaries to Cambridgeshire while other offences took place in Suffolk, Essex and Bedfordshire.

Some vehicles were never found and were disposed of through garages, or ‘chop shop’ premises, including one in Algores Way Wisbech, where they were cut up for parts with a view to selling on or export.



