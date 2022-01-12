Woman becomes victim of romance fraud after losing £2,000
- Credit: POLICE
A vulnerable woman in East Cambridgeshire gave £2,000 of her money away to a man who she believed she was in a relationship with.
This was not the case.
Once she refused to give the man any more of her money, he stopped all contact with her.
Police are now warning residents in the area to be vigilant when it comes to romance fraud and to think twice about it.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “She confided in us that she had been giving money to a man she was speaking to online who she believed she was in a relationship with.
“We are looking into the circumstances and enquiries and ongoing.
“Please be vigilant when it comes to romance fraud and think twice.”
For more information and advice, visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website.
Most Read
- 1 Bacon roll sales banned at village football matches
- 2 Baby Reuben killed in savage attack by Staffordshire bull terrier whilst mum slept
- 3 Cannabis plants worth £640,000 raided by police at property
- 4 Oliver, 10, running three churches challenge for Liam Fairhurst Foundation
- 5 Person dies after being hit by train between Bury St Edmunds and Ely
- 6 Shoplifter jailed after knocking out security guard’s teeth
- 7 Inquest into Fenland woman's death is delayed
- 8 Famous nature lovers go rambling in the Fens for BBC Radio 4 show
- 9 Post office break-in linked to three other ram raids, say police
- 10 Man in 60s hit over head in Somersham