Woman becomes victim of romance fraud after losing £2,000

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:04 PM January 12, 2022
Police received a call from a woman in East Cambridgeshire about an online relationship she believed she was involved in.

A vulnerable woman in East Cambridgeshire gave £2,000 of her money away to a man who she believed she was in a relationship with.

This was not the case.

Once she refused to give the man any more of her money, he stopped all contact with her.

Police are now warning residents in the area to be vigilant when it comes to romance fraud and to think twice about it. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “She confided in us that she had been giving money to a man she was speaking to online who she believed she was in a relationship with. 

“We are looking into the circumstances and enquiries and ongoing. 

“Please be vigilant when it comes to romance fraud and think twice.” 

For more information and advice, visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

