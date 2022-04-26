Drug activity has been happening in the disabled toilets of the Cloisters in Ely city centre over recent months. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in possession of a class A drug was reported to police thanks to a tip-off.

Cambridgeshire Police were told of the disabled toilets in the Cloisters in Ely city centre being used for drug-related activity over recent months.

But following a tip-off today (Tuesday), they were able to approach two of those involved.

A police spokesperson said: “We have received a number of reports about anti-social behaviour of this nature in the last few months.

“A woman was reported for being in possession of a class A drug, and an investigation is ongoing.”

A man was also spoken to at the scene but police will take no further action against him.

Nobody was arrested.

Drug activity also meant the disabled toilets could not be used for at least 30 minutes at a time.

The police spokesperson added: “We are constantly working to clean up Ely City centre and to deal with this sort of anti-social behaviour.



