News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Police tip-off helps catch woman in city drugs hotspot

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:59 PM April 26, 2022
Drug activity has been happening in the disabled toilets of the Cloisters in Ely city centre over recent months.

Drug activity has been happening in the disabled toilets of the Cloisters in Ely city centre over recent months. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in possession of a class A drug was reported to police thanks to a tip-off.

Cambridgeshire Police were told of the disabled toilets in the Cloisters in Ely city centre being used for drug-related activity over recent months. 

But following a tip-off today (Tuesday), they were able to approach two of those involved.

A police spokesperson said: “We have received a number of reports about anti-social behaviour of this nature in the last few months. 

“A woman was reported for being in possession of a class A drug, and an investigation is ongoing.” 

A man was also spoken to at the scene but police will take no further action against him. 

Nobody was arrested. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub’s ‘award-winning’ beer garden ready for summer after £800 makeover
  2. 2 Sex offender Macaulay Brown jailed for over 11 years
  3. 3 Designer heels amongst items dumped on village road
  1. 4 Look inside this £1.4m 1980s mansion complete with stables in Soham
  2. 5 Men arrested as suspected burglars' escape mission is thwarted
  3. 6 Police catch 15-year-old boy driving in Cambridgeshire
  4. 7 Soham Carnival and heavy horse show back this weekend for 69th year
  5. 8 'When the doors opened, it clicked' - couple on why they offered home for Ukraine
  6. 9 'Huge inspiration' Daisy honoured for efforts with Platinum Jubilee invite
  7. 10 Tory MP’s attack on staff ‘deeply offensive’ says council leader 

Drug activity also meant the disabled toilets could not be used for at least 30 minutes at a time. 

The police spokesperson added: “We are constantly working to clean up Ely City centre and to deal with this sort of anti-social behaviour.


Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

Don't Miss

Patryk Wojtowicz, 23, of Westdrive Gardens, Soham died on the A142 on Saturday (April 16).

Cambs Live News

Family pay tribute to 23-year-old motorbike lover killed on A142

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Its Old West River setting means the Wilburton property benefits from fishing and mooring rights.

Hot Properties

See inside this former pub once owned by celebrities in east Cambridgeshire

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Sandy outside CLS Asian Street Food in Soham

Food and Drink

Family hope flavours of eastern Asia spurs success at new takeaway

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Gothic House, Cottenham, which was subject of enforcement action four years ago

South Cambridgeshire District Council

'Bubble wrap' Gothic House an eyesore say villagers

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon