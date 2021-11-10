Drug driver who 'hadn't had cannabis for days' stunned by cops
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
He claimed there were no drugs in his body once he was pulled over by police.
But what he did not know was that he was, in fact, driving illegally, when he was stopped on a road in Swaffham Prior.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “He provided a positive roadside drugs test.
“But he stated he hadn’t had any cannabis for a few days, not realising its effects and how it can stay in the body.”
The spokesperson added: “The driver must now wait for forensic blood results to see if he's under the legal limit.”
Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can result in consequences such as a 12-month driving ban, a £5,000 fine, a criminal record and up to six months in prison.
It can also result in points on your licence for 11 years.
To find out roughly when you would be safe to drive, visit: https://morning-after.org.uk/.
