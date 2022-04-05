An officer from the East Cambs Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) attended a policing surgery in Soham on April 4. - Credit: POLICE

A police surgery held in an East Cambridgeshire town yesterday morning (April 4) proved to be ‘successful’.

An officer from the East Cambs Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) attended the surgery in Soham, allowing residents to visit and air any issues or concerns that they had about policing and crime in the area.

The surgery ran from 9am-12pm at Walter Gidney Pavillion.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “It proved to be a successful surgery and several local issues were highlighted.

“It gave Soham residents a chance to raise their concerns in relation to any local issues such as drug dealing, ASB, speeding hot spots and parking problems.”

The spokesperson added: “We hope to run the surgery on a regular basis, but will look to change the timings so that it is accessible to all.”

“Have a say in your local issues, and let's make Soham a better town to live in.”