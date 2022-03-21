An officer from the East Cambs Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) will be attending a police surgery in Soham on Monday, April 4. - Credit: POLICE

Residents in an East Cambridgeshire town are being asked to have their say about policing concerns and crime in the area at a police surgery on Monday April 4.

An officer from the East Cambs Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) will be attending the surgery in Soham, allowing residents to air any issues or concerns that they may have.

The surgery will run from 9am-12pm at Walter Gidney Pavillion.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The surgery is purely a chance for Soham residents to raise their concerns in relation to any local issues including drug dealing, ASB, speeding hot spots and parking problems.

“They can also put forward any suggestions to the NPT which they feel could help make Soham a safer place to live.”

They added: “We understand that this time frame will not suit everyone, but if the surgery proves to be a success, we hope to run further surgeries at the weekend or in the evening."