Published: 10:49 AM January 8, 2021 Updated: 10:50 AM January 8, 2021

Police in Ely sent this suspected coursers’ car “for bean tins”. - Credit: Policing East Cambridgeshire

Rural crime police officers stopped four suspected coursers who had travelled into the county – sending 4x4 off “for bean tins”.

Police chased the ‘Rusty Rav’ on and off from Ely to Newmarket on Thursday (January 7) before bursting its tyres and bringing it to a stop.

Four occupants – from Kent and Essex – were not only reported for coursing, they were also reported for dangerous driving and COVID breaches.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Another Rusty Rav goes for bean tins after being pursued on and off from Ely to Newmarket by the Rural Crime Action Team.

“Big help for the second day in a row from road policing unit who provided additional stinger and pursuit options for the team.

“The four men from Kent and Essex were reported for dangerous driving, coursing and COVID breaches as well as issued dispersals and community protection warnings.”