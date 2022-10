Cambridgeshire Police have said more than 100 people including children have been rescued from acts of modern slavery in the county within the last 12 months. - Credit: Archant

More than 100 people including children have been rescued from acts of modern slavery in Cambridgeshire over a 12-month period.

In the last financial year, 112 victims were referred by Cambridgeshire Police to a national scheme which helps victims of modern slavery, 44 of these being children.

The figures have been released on Anti-Slavery Day today (October 18), where charities and organisations aim to highlight the issues of modern slavery and human trafficking.

Superintendent Ian Middleton said: “These statistics show modern slavery is happening right here in Cambridgeshire.

“There can be a misconception that modern slavery is an issue which solely impacts foreign nationals living in the UK, but that is not the case.

“Vulnerable people in all of our communities are susceptible to becoming victims, particularly at the hands of drug gangs.”

Most modern slavery victims were British nationals, with many children who were victims of county lines drug gangs also referred to the National Referral Mechanism scheme.

These victims were coerced or threatened into selling drugs with a promise of a better life, but are instead trapped in extremely dangerous situations.

There has been a nationwide focus on the agricultural industry, nail bars and hand car washes in recent years in spotting forced labour.

Signs of modern slavery include people:

seeming overly tired, withdrawn or avoiding eye contact;

not having suitable equipment or clothing for the job they are doing;

looking unkempt or showing signs of physical abuse;

not being able to come and go as they wish;

being unpaid or paid very little;

working excessively long or unusual hours.

“They are often so terrified that they don’t feel they can seek help,” said Supt Middleton.

“This Anti-Slavery Day, we’re asking people to familiarise themselves with the signs of modern slavery and report any concerns.

“No matter how insignificant something may seem, if a situation doesn’t seem right, please tell us.”

Supt Middleton added: “That piece of information could form part of a bigger picture and help someone out of an awful situation.”

For more details on the signs of modern slavery and to report this, visit Cambridgeshire Police’s website at: https://bit.ly/3EPBDQP.