Published: 12:03 PM August 27, 2021 Updated: 12:05 PM August 27, 2021

Cambridgeshire Police on their way to drugs raid in Soham - Credit: Cambs Police

Eight police officers raiding a suspected drug dealer filmed themselves approaching the house and smashing their way in through the front door.

PC Chris McLoughlin tells viewers that ‘this is what it looks like’ if you are suspected of dealing drugs in East Cambridgeshire.

He speaks to the camera as he, PC Mark Wootton, and six other officers – most with helmets and some with battering rams – approach the house.

They are then seen approaching the house and the video ends with officers seen smashing their way into the house.

PC McLoughlin tells views police do get information from the public and when they act on it, a raid is possible.

He says that to anyone suspected of dealing drugs “this is what it looks like” as he leads the police squad into action.

And if you are someone suspected of dealing drugs, he adds the ominous warning “coming to a door near you soon”.

If you deal drugs in East Cambs then you can expect a visit from this bunch in the near future! Today they were in Soham for a drugs warrant



Know someone who deals drugs? Report it: https://t.co/utlGPGN5oe

#EastCambsNPT

He explained police had been looking for a certain individual “for some time” and information suggested he was at the house in Soham they raided.

His video message shows what a drugs warrant involves and how regular they can be.

Executing a Section 23 drugs warrant, the team is shown carrying not only the equipment needed to access the house but also the accompanying kit to seize any substances to take away for analysis.

Before the warrant was carried out, officers involved were happy to receive a McDonald's breakfast as a kind gesture from a member of the public.

After an early start conducting a drugs warrant in Soham, police were happy to have received this McDonald's breakfast from a member of the public. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “After an early start conducting drugs warrant in Soham, this breakfast bought by a kind-hearted member of the public was most welcome!”