News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Police take a tough stance as begging crackdown continues

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:51 AM May 3, 2022
Updated: 10:55 AM May 3, 2022
Police issue warning to Ely beggar

A community protection notice warning letter was issued to one male seen begging in The Cloisters, Ely and police say a full warning will also be given to another male. - Credit: Facebook/Policing East Cambridgeshire

Police in and around Ely have continued to take a tough stance on tackling begging and rough sleeping after spotting their latest suspects. 

An officer from the East Cambs neighbourhood policing team issued a community protection notice (CPN) warning to one male seen begging in The Cloisters area. 

Writing on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page, a spokesperson said the anti-social behaviour “has been going on for some time. 

“Solutions to the problem are ongoing between East Cambridgeshire District Council and the police.” 

Police also confirmed that another male, who they say is “a regular beggar” in Ely, will be punished with a full CPN and arrested whenever they are seen begging. 

The spokesperson added: “The police and council have done all that they can to try and help the male, but he chooses to continue with his current lifestyle.” 

Last year, a Freedom of Information request found that between April 2015 and December 2020, 253 charges were made by Cambridgeshire Constabulary in relation to begging and rough sleeping. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

Don't Miss

Trevor Bennett with the sword he 'confiscated' off youngsters in Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Sword ‘not a replica but a weapon’ says dad who took it off teenagers  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Drug activity has been happening in the disabled toilets of the Cloisters in Ely city centre over recent months.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police tip-off helps catch woman in city drugs hotspot

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
This seven-bedroom home on Hasse Road in Soham is on the market for £1,400,000.

Hot Properties | Gallery

Look inside this £1.4m 1980s mansion complete with stables in Soham

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Trevor Bennett with the sword he 'confiscated' off youngsters in Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Trevor goes from suspected thief to hero within 24 hours

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon