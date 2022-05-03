A community protection notice warning letter was issued to one male seen begging in The Cloisters, Ely and police say a full warning will also be given to another male. - Credit: Facebook/Policing East Cambridgeshire

Police in and around Ely have continued to take a tough stance on tackling begging and rough sleeping after spotting their latest suspects.

An officer from the East Cambs neighbourhood policing team issued a community protection notice (CPN) warning to one male seen begging in The Cloisters area.

Writing on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page, a spokesperson said the anti-social behaviour “has been going on for some time.

“Solutions to the problem are ongoing between East Cambridgeshire District Council and the police.”

Police also confirmed that another male, who they say is “a regular beggar” in Ely, will be punished with a full CPN and arrested whenever they are seen begging.

The spokesperson added: “The police and council have done all that they can to try and help the male, but he chooses to continue with his current lifestyle.”

Last year, a Freedom of Information request found that between April 2015 and December 2020, 253 charges were made by Cambridgeshire Constabulary in relation to begging and rough sleeping.