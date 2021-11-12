A witness appeal has been launched following the rape of a 16-year-old girl.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses in connection to a rape investigation at Cambridge station.

On October 30, officers received a report of a rape of a 16-year-old girl.

The incident is believed to have taken place in the toilets on platform four, at around 10.15pm.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the incident, who has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

British Transport Police say they are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with this offence, but are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time.

Detective Constable Jerry Meek said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward who may hold vital information to our investigation.

“In particular, we believe the victim spoke to a woman on the platform after the incident.

“Understandably she will have been in a distressed state.

“I would like to appeal directly to this woman to come forward and help us with our enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 868 of 30/10/21.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”



