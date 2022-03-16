News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Officers to take on 237-mile challenge for ‘absolutely invaluable’ charity

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:00 PM March 16, 2022
Cambridgeshire police officers Scott Lloyd (L) and Paul Law (R) are taking on a 237-mile charity challenge in May

Cambridgeshire police officers Scott Lloyd (L) and Paul Law (R) are taking on a 237-mile charity challenge in May for mental health charity, Mind. - Credit: POLICE

Two Cambridgeshire police officers are gearing up to take on a 237-mile charity challenge from the lowest point in the UK to the summit of Mount Snowdon. 

Detective Sergeant Scott Lloyd and Inspector Paul Law are taking on the three-day challenge, which they’ve called ‘Highs and Lows’, in May. 

It’s part of an initiative set up by the two officers to help improve and raise awareness of wellbeing for emergency workers and to raise money for the mental health charity, Mind. 

Paul said: “We want to encourage and inspire others to open up and talk to someone when they are struggling and know that they don’t have to go through their mental health journey alone. 

“The support that Mind provides is absolutely invaluable and that’s why we want to raise as much money as we can to help make a positive difference to so many lives. 

Paul and Scott will cycle from Holme Fen, a mile south of Yaxley, and 23ft below sea level, before abandoning their bikes in Llanberis and hiking to the 3560ft peak of the Welsh mountain. 

You can donate to the ‘Highs and Lows’ challenge via a JustGiving page. 

