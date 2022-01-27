Cambs police launch CCTV appeal after burglary in Wheatsheaf Way, Linton on Monday January 24 between 3.50am and 4.20am - Credit: POLICE

Bank cards, electrical items and jewellery were stolen in a burglary in Cambridgeshire and police have now released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The burglary took place on Monday January 24 between 3.50am and 4.20am in Wheatsheaf Way, Linton.

Anyone with information on who these men are should contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting reference 35/5793/22.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.