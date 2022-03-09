News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Police investigating £9k cash thefts from shops in Linton and Sutton

Will Durrant

Published: 4:12 PM March 9, 2022
Updated: 4:40 PM March 9, 2022
Cambridgeshire Constabulary is investigating two robberies at a Co-Op in Linton and a One Stop in Sutton

Cambridgeshire Constabulary is investigating two robberies at a Co-Op in Linton and a One Stop in Sutton

Two men have taken goods and cash worth a total £9,000 from shops in Linton and Sutton.

The men, armed with crowbars, entered the Co-op on Linton's High Street at around 7.15pm on February 24 and forced their way into the tills and the safe.

A CCTV image of one of the burglars in Linton

A CCTV image of one of the burglars in Linton

Shop staff stood back for safety while CCTV caught the suspects in the act.

Two days beforehand, on February 22, two men entered the One Stop on High Street in Sutton, near Ely.

They arrived at around 8.45pm and were wearing balaclavas and were armed with crowbars.

Cash and cigarettes were taken from the tills worth around £1,000.

One of the robbers in Sutton, Cambridgeshire

One of the robbers in Sutton

Detective Constable Henry Longhurst, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said that officers believe the incidents are linked.

DC Longhurst said: "These incidents were both terrifying for the staff involved.

"We believe these robberies to be linked and would like to hear from anyone who recognises these incidents or witnessed them, to get in touch."

Reports can be made to officers online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/) or by phone on 101.

Witnesses can quote reference 35/12993/22 for the incident in Sutton and 35/13490/22 for the incident in Linton.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambs Live News
Sutton News
South Cambridgeshire News

